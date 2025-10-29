Allison Transmission: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $137 million. The…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $137 million.

The Indianapolis-based company said it had profit of $1.63 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.95 per share.

The automatic transmission maker posted revenue of $693 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $755.9 million.

Allison Transmission expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.98 billion to $3.03 billion.

Allison Transmission shares have declined 24% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $81.59, a decline of 19% in the last 12 months.

