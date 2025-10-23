AllianceBernstein: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $73.8 million.…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $73.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 79 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 86 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 85 cents per share.

The investment management company posted revenue of $1.14 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $884.7 million.

AllianceBernstein shares have risen 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased almost 4% in the last 12 months.

_____

