Allete: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Allete Inc. (ALE) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $27.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Duluth, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 46 cents.

The power company owner posted revenue of $375 million in the period.

Allete shares have increased 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed slightly more than 5% in the last 12 months.

