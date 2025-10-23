Allegion: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Allegion PLC (ALLE) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $188.4 million. The Dublin-based…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Allegion PLC (ALLE) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $188.4 million.

The Dublin-based company said it had profit of $2.18 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.30 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.21 per share.

The security device maker posted revenue of $1.07 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.04 billion.

Allegion expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.10 to $8.20 per share.

Allegion shares have climbed 34% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 14%. The stock has risen 17% in the last 12 months.

