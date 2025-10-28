Alkermes: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Alkermes PLC (ALKS) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $82.8 million. On a…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Alkermes PLC (ALKS) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $82.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had net income of 49 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $394.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $355.7 million.

Alkermes expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.43 billion to $1.49 billion.

Alkermes shares have increased slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 14% in the last 12 months.

