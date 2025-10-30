Alkami: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Alkami Technology Inc. (ALKT) on Thursday reported a loss of $14.8 million…

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Alkami Technology Inc. (ALKT) on Thursday reported a loss of $14.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Plano, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The provider of digital banking services posted revenue of $113 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Alkami said it expects revenue in the range of $119.6 million to $121.1 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $442.5 million to $444 million.

Alkami shares have decreased 40% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $22.07, a drop of 42% in the last 12 months.

