Alerus: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Alerus Financial Corporation (ALRS) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $16.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Grand Forks, North Dakota-based company said it had profit of 65 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time items, were 66 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $100.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $73.2 million.

Alerus shares have climbed 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $21.21, a rise of 4% in the last 12 months.

