Alaska Air: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $73 million.…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $73 million.

The Seattle-based company said it had profit of 62 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.05 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.11 per share.

The airline posted revenue of $3.77 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.75 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Alaska Air expects its per-share earnings to be 40 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $2.40 per share.

Alaska Air shares have dropped 28% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $46.63, a rise of almost 2% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALK

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.