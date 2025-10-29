Alamos Gold: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $276.3 million. On…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $276.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of 65 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 37 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The gold mining company posted revenue of $462.3 million in the period.

Alamos Gold shares have risen 73% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $31.87, a climb of 51% in the last 12 months.

