Agnico: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $1.05 billion.

The Toronto-based company said it had net income of $2.10 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.16 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.76 per share.

The gold mining company posted revenue of $3.06 billion in the period.

Agnico shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $156.78, a rise of 76% in the last 12 months.

