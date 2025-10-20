AGNC Investment: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $806 million.…

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $806 million.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 72 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 35 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $903 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $148 million, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $270 million.

AGNC Investment shares have risen nearly 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $10.11, a decrease of almost 5% in the last 12 months.

