Agios Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $103.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.78.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.93 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $12.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.1 million.

Agios Pharmaceuticals shares have climbed 28% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 10% in the last 12 months.

