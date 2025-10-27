Agilysys: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — Agilysys Inc. (AGYS) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $11.7 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Alpharetta, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 41 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 40 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The software provider for the lodging and leisure sectors posted revenue of $79.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $76.7 million.

Agilysys expects full-year revenue in the range of $315 million to $318 million.

Agilysys shares have declined 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $115.14, a rise of 4.5% in the last 12 months.

