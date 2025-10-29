AerCap: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — AerCap Holdings NV (AER) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $1.22 billion. On…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — AerCap Holdings NV (AER) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $1.22 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had profit of $6.98. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4.97 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.16 per share.

The airplane leasing company posted revenue of $2.31 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.01 billion.

AerCap expects full-year earnings to be $13.70 per share.

AerCap shares have climbed 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 26% in the last 12 months.

