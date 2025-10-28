Advantage Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Advantage Energy Ltd. (AAVVF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $31,000 in…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Advantage Energy Ltd. (AAVVF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $31,000 in its third quarter.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $95 million in the period.

Advantage Energy shares have climbed 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $8.04, an increase of 25% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AAVVF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AAVVF

