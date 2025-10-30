Adtalem: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $61.8 million.…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $61.8 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of $1.67 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.75 per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $462.3 million in the period.

Adtalem expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.60 to $7.90 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.9 billion to $1.94 billion.

Adtalem shares have climbed 56% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $141.77, a rise of 73% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATGE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATGE

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.