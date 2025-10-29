Adamas Trust: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Adamas Trust, Inc. (ADAM) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $44.8 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Adamas Trust, Inc. (ADAM) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $44.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 36 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 24 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $160.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $36.6 million.

Adamas Trust shares have risen 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $6.75, an increase of 24% in the last 12 months.

