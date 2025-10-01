Acuity: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Acuity Inc. (AYI) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $114 million. On a…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Acuity Inc. (AYI) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $114 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $3.61. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $5.20 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.70 per share.

The lighting maker posted revenue of $1.21 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $396.6 million, or $12.53 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.35 billion.

Acuity shares have increased 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 25% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AYI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AYI

