ACNB: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (AP) — GETTYSBURG, Pa. (AP) — ACNB Corp. (ACNB) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $14.9 million. The…

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (AP) — GETTYSBURG, Pa. (AP) — ACNB Corp. (ACNB) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $14.9 million.

The bank, based in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, said it had earnings of $1.42 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.20 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $50.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $40.5 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $39.9 million.

ACNB shares have climbed 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen nearly 3% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACNB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACNB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.