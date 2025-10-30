Acco: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE ZURICH, Ill. (AP) — LAKE ZURICH, Ill. (AP) — Acco Brands Corp. (ACCO) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of…

LAKE ZURICH, Ill. (AP) — LAKE ZURICH, Ill. (AP) — Acco Brands Corp. (ACCO) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lake Zurich, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and pretax expenses, came to 21 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The maker of office supplies posted revenue of $383.7 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $391.1 million.

Acco expects full-year earnings in the range of 83 cents to 90 cents per share.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $3.91. A year ago, they were trading at $4.97.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACCO

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.