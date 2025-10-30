Acadian Asset Management: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Acadian Asset Management Inc. (AAMI) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $15.1 million.…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Acadian Asset Management Inc. (AAMI) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $15.1 million.

The Boston-based company said it had profit of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 76 cents per share.

The asset manager posted revenue of $144.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $136.3 million.

Acadian Asset Management shares have risen 87% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 87% in the last 12 months.

