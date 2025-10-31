AbbVie: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of…

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $186 million.

On a per-share basis, the North Chicago, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and asset impairment costs, were $1.86 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.77 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $15.78 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.59 billion.

AbbVie expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.61 to $10.65 per share.

AbbVie shares have climbed 28% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 16%. The stock has increased 13% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ABBV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ABBV

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.