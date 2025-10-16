ABB: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ZURICH (AP) — ZURICH (AP) — ABB Ltd. (ABBNY) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.21 billion. On a per-share…

ZURICH (AP) — ABB Ltd. (ABBNY) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.21 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Zurich-based company said it had profit of 66 cents.

The industrial automation company posted revenue of $9.08 billion in the period.

ABB shares have increased 38% since the beginning of the year.

