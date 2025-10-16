Live Radio
Home » Latest News » ABB: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ABB: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 16, 2025, 5:08 AM

ZURICH (AP) — ZURICH (AP) — ABB Ltd. (ABBNY) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.21 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Zurich-based company said it had profit of 66 cents.

The industrial automation company posted revenue of $9.08 billion in the period.

ABB shares have increased 38% since the beginning of the year.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ABBNY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ABBNY

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up