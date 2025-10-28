A.O. Smith: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — A.O. Smith Corp. (AOS) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $132 million. The Milwaukee-based…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A.O. Smith Corp. (AOS) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $132 million.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 94 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 89 cents per share.

The maker of water heaters and boilers posted revenue of $942.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $936 million.

A.O. Smith expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.70 to $3.85 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.8 billion to $3.85 billion.

A.O. Smith shares have increased almost 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 11% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AOS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AOS

