7 Up-and-Coming Stocks to Buy

The stock market has once again been thrown into uncertainty as renewed tariff talk rattles Wall Street. In such an environment, many investors may be tempted to seek safety in reliable mega-cap stocks that have weathered past storms.

However, it’s worth noting that the S&P 500 is still up double digits year to date, proof that strong opportunities exist, especially among emerging players showing explosive growth.

The seven stocks below have all surged more than 260% year to date as of Oct. 14. All have a market capitalization of over $2 billion and strong trading volume, suggesting they’re not just flashes in the pan, but potential long-term winners:

Up-and-Coming Stock Market Cap YTD Return Centrus Energy Corp. (ticker: LEU) $7.9 billion 494.8% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) $2.8 billion 311.6% Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) $8.4 billion 350.2% Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) $3.5 billion 306.6% Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) $5.6 billion 377.5% Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) $18.4 billion 267.8% Viasat Inc. (VSAT) $5.1 billion 333.8%

Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU)

Market capitalization: $7.9 billion Sector: Energy Year-to-date return: 494.8%

Centrus Energy supports nuclear reactor development and supplies enriched uranium to power facilities. As the energy world shifts away from fossil fuels, nuclear energy is gaining renewed attention for its ability to provide reliable, low-carbon power. The commercial operation of Georgia’s Vogtle Electric Generating Plant in mid-2023 marked a turning point, signaling a possible nuclear renaissance. Formerly known as USEC Inc. (born out of the U.S. Department of Energy), Centrus is one of the few uranium suppliers in the U.S., positioning it as a key player in the sector’s resurgence.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX)

Market cap: $2.8 billion Sector: Health care YTD return: 311.6%

Biotech stocks can be volatile, often hinging on trial results and regulatory decisions. Cidara recently received a major boost after the FDA granted its novel flu treatment a Breakthrough Therapy designation, accelerating its path to potential approval. The therapy targets individuals who cannot or will not receive traditional flu vaccines, a demographic that has grown amid evolving public health sentiments. This regulatory win gives CDTX a meaningful edge in a crowded health care space.

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR)

Market cap: $8.4 billion Sector: Financial YTD return: 350.2%

Cipher Mining is a major player in industrial-scale Bitcoin mining and high-performance computing infrastructure. While its core focus remains crypto, the company is actively expanding into hardware that supports artificial intelligence applications, a strategic pivot that could pay off long term. CIFR’s ability to ride both the crypto and AI waves makes it one of the most compelling up-and-coming stocks of 2025.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS)

Market cap: $3.5 billion Sector: Technology YTD return: 306.6%

Ondas is making waves with its autonomous drone and wireless data solutions, designed to transform industrial operations, especially in areas like safety and remote monitoring. Forecasts project revenue growth of 250% or more in FY2025 and up to 190% in FY2026, driven by strong demand and a $130 billion addressable market. Its AI-enabled systems reduce human error and enhance operational efficiency, making it a standout among high-growth tech plays.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)

Market cap: $5.6 billion Sector: Real estate YTD return: 377.5%

Opendoor aims to simplify residential real estate transactions through its digital platform. Unlike traditional listing sites, Opendoor actively buys, renovates and resells homes. Though the company isn’t yet profitable, its innovative model has caught investors’ attention. As consumers increasingly demand speed and transparency in homebuying, Opendoor’s hands-on, tech-enabled approach sets it apart in a competitive sector.

Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI)

Market cap: $18.4 billion Sector: Technology YTD return: 267.8%

Rigetti is a key player in the quantum computing space, an area with enormous potential to revolutionize computing by solving complex problems far faster than traditional systems. Still in its early stages, Rigetti is scaling rapidly, with over 160% revenue growth projected for next fiscal year. Its technology is foundational to AI, advanced simulations and next-gen computing applications, making RGTI a future-forward stock to watch.

Viasat Inc. (VSAT)

Market cap: $5.1 billion Sector: Technology YTD return: 333.8%

Viasat offers broadband and communications services ranging from satellite internet to military-grade systems. Unlike many high-growth peers, VSAT has a history of profitability and a solid base of long-term contracts, including recent work with the U.S. Space Force to develop anti-jam satellite systems. With growing excitement around space tech and proven commercial viability, Viasat blends reliability with strong growth potential.

Update 10/15/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.