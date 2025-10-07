7 Clean Energy ETFs to Buy Now

One of the biggest narratives of 2025 has been the hollowing out of the U.S. federal government, with massive layoffs…

One of the biggest narratives of 2025 has been the hollowing out of the U.S. federal government, with massive layoffs and even entire agencies being disbanded under the Trump administration. Part of that has been a pullback in support for clean energy policies, with everything from phased-out electric vehicle tax credits to a moratorium on permits for offshore wind projects.

But while some policymakers have shown less interest in sustainability lately, there’s no doubt that clean energy remains a critical part of fighting the long-term impacts of climate change. That means investors looking beyond the here and now may want to continue putting money behind clean energy ETFs that own solar, wind and other alternative energy stocks.

The following clean energy ETFs allow investors to make broad and diversified bets on the industry through some of the most established funds in the space:

ETF Expense Ratio Total Assets First Trust Nasdaq Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (ticker: GRID) 0.56% $4.4 billion VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NLR) 0.56% $3.8 billion iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (ICLN) 0.39% $1.8 billion Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) 0.71% $897.9 million First Trust Nasdaq Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (QCLN) 0.56% $548.4 million BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD) 0.20% $250.6 million SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG) 0.45% $194.0 million

First Trust Nasdaq Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (GRID)

Assets: $4.4 billion Expenses: 0.56%

Believe it or not, the largest clean energy ETF by assets isn’t one that focuses on power generation technologies but rather “smart grid” infrastructure plays that support how energy is delivered. This is a unique approach at a time when companies making solar panels or wind turbines are facing an uphill battle, but the world continues to build out a next-gen power grid.

In fact, GRID has outperformed the broader S&P 500 in 2025 with an impressive 30% year-to-date return. The fund holds companies including energy management and automation specialist Schneider Electric SE (OTC: SBGSY) as well as utilities like National Grid PLC (NGG). Its roughly 110 holdings are geographically diverse, too, with only about 40% of assets in the U.S., providing exposure to the global clean energy megatrend that persists despite a less favorable domestic policy environment.

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NLR)

Assets: $3.8 billion Expenses: 0.56%

Though not the first alternative energy source that comes to mind, nuclear power is having a renaissance both in the U.S. and abroad. That’s thanks to an urgent need for alternatives to fossil fuels, driven by both climate concerns and supply disruptions from unrest in Russia and the Middle East. NLR offers broad exposure to this comparatively cleaner source of power through a focused list of 25 leading stocks, including fission power plant specialist Oklo Inc. (OKLO) and uranium provider Cameco Corp. (CCJ). While there are risks to nuclear power and environmental concerns about spent fuel, it has an important role to play as a bridge between crude oil and a carbon-free future. It’s also been a profitable bet, with NLR up 76.7% year to date.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (ICLN)

Assets: $1.8 billion Expenses: 0.39%

A more traditional clean energy ETF, this iShares fund boasts both strong trading volume and significant assets. And lest you think only tangential plays like nuclear power or grid technology are in favor, ICLN is also up about 45.1% in 2025 as of Oct. 21, outperforming the broader market. This fund takes a simple and diversified approach, holding about 100 leading stocks from around the globe. About 35% of its portfolio is in U.S. names such as solar leader First Solar Inc. (FSLR), with the remainder spread internationally, including top players like Denmark’s Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTC: VWDRY). The portfolio aligns with familiar clean energy themes like wind and solar, but the deep bench of holdings provides comprehensive exposure to this global energy megatrend.

Invesco Solar ETF (TAN)

Assets: $897.9 million Expenses: 0.71%

For a more tactical approach, this Invesco fund focuses solely on solar stocks. The portfolio includes about 40 companies, with just over half of its assets in U.S. names such as Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) and solar optimization provider Nextracker Inc. (NXT). China leads the international exposure, representing roughly 18% of the portfolio through holdings like Xinyi Solar Holdings Ltd. (OTC: XISHY). This solar-centric strategy carries risk due to its concentration in one segment of clean energy and exposure to smaller overseas stocks. Still, for investors looking to tap into this key piece of the clean energy future, TAN remains a go-to ETF.

First Trust Nasdaq Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (QCLN)

Assets: $548.4 million Expenses: 0.56%

QCLN is a focused clean energy ETF with about 50 total holdings. Unlike TAN, it’s almost exclusively focused on American firms, with more than 90% of assets in domestic stocks. While it shares some holdings with the prior fund, QCLN concentrates more heavily, putting more eggs in fewer baskets. It’s also worth noting that QCLN takes a broader view of clean energy technology, including electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla Inc. (TSLA). That makes it a less direct play on electricity generation than some other clean energy ETFs, but if you want a diversified approach to the full breadth of clean technology, QCLN is a unique fund worth a look.

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD)

Assets: $250.6 million Expenses: 0.2%

A completely different way to think about clean energy, LCTD offers investors broad market exposure to large international companies that are “better positioned to benefit from the transition to a low-carbon economy.” This includes firms focused on energy efficiency, water conservation and generally “green” corporate practices that benefit the planet without harming profitability. Top holdings include HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBC) and SAP SE (SAP). This is an “ex-U.S.” fund, meaning it intentionally excludes domestic names to focus entirely on international players. It’s a unique strategy not directly tied to power generation, but worth considering if you want global exposure to a sustainable economy and carbon-free future.

SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG)

Assets: $194 million Expenses: 0.45%

One of the smaller clean energy ETFs, CNRG offers its own distinctive mix of clean power companies, including fuel cell specialist Bloom Energy Corp. (BE) and microgrid provider Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) as top holdings. The fund holds only about 40 companies but remains well diversified, with several off-the-beaten-path plays carrying meaningful weight. That provides a contrast to clean energy funds packed with large, popular names. For investors looking to gain exposure to dynamic, lesser-known companies that might not appear in their large-cap ETFs, CNRG presents an interesting option.

Update 10/22/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.