7 Best Long-Term ETFs to Buy and Hold

The best stock market strategies are built to last, with success measured in years and decades rather than days and…

The best stock market strategies are built to last, with success measured in years and decades rather than days and weeks. That may not always be easy on investors’ emotions, as day-to-day headlines can be difficult to ignore. But finding the right long-term ETFs to buy and hold can be surprisingly simple.

The following list of exchange-traded funds keeps this long-term approach in mind, featuring low-cost, diversified options. These are all large funds with billions in assets, low expense ratios and foundational investment strategies designed to deliver over time.

[Sign up for stock news with our Invested newsletter.]

On the surface, there’s a strong appeal in finding a stock pick that doubles your money overnight. But statistics show that’s simply not a realistic way to build lasting wealth. Instead, these long-term ETFs offer a way to make your patience pay off in the years to come:

ETF Expense ratio Net assets Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (ticker: VOO) 0.03% $734 billion iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) 0.18% $123 billion Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) 0.04% $19 billion Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) 0.05% $96 billion Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) 0.06% $53 billion Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) 0.03% $136 billion iShares Gold Trust (IAU) 0.25% $60 billion

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Assets: $734 billion Expense ratio: 0.03% (or $3 annually on a $10,000 investment)

VOO remains a go-to option for long-term investors thanks to its low cost structure and the simple reality that it’s rarely wise to bet against the U.S. economy over the long term. This dominant ETF is elegant in its simplicity, tracking the S&P 500 index of leading blue-chip companies and providing exposure to household names — from megabank JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) to multitrillion-dollar tech giant Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) to health care titan Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). If you want to invest in the U.S. stock market for the long haul, this is one of the easiest ways to do it.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Assets: $123 billion Expense ratio: 0.18%

For investors interested in dominant U.S. companies but looking to skip over the sleepier corners of Wall Street, this iShares ETF screens the largest 1,000 U.S. stocks and selects the top 400 or so based on growth criteria such as revenue and earnings expansion. The result is a focused list that still includes S&P 500 favorites like Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) and Apple Inc. (AAPL), while largely excluding utilities, energy, real estate and materials stocks — which collectively make up less than 2% of the fund. If you’re seeking long-term growth, IWF is a well-established and cost-effective choice.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Assets: $19 billion Expense ratio: 0.04%

This Schwab ETF targets smaller, more growth-oriented stocks that average less than $6 billion in market value. It holds more than 1,700 names, making it highly diversified. The top sectors include financial services and industrials at around 19% apiece, followed by technology (14%) and health care (13%). You may not recognize many of the fund’s holdings, but that’s the point — it offers access to under-the-radar small caps with long-term potential. With a cost-effective structure and wide diversification, SCHA allows investors to tap into significant growth as these smaller firms mature.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG)

Assets: $96 billion Expense ratio: 0.05%

On the flip side of growth investing, VIG focuses on large-cap stocks with a strong record of increasing dividends year after year. That makes it a solid long-term bet, with top holdings including chipmaker Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), payments processor Visa Inc. (V) and pharmaceutical leader Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY). With about 340 total holdings, this ETF is well diversified across some of the most stable companies on Wall Street — an ideal characteristic for investors seeking income and resilience.

[READ: 5 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks and ETFs to Watch]

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

Assets: $53 billion Expense ratio: 0.06%

For those seeking geographic diversification, this ETF holds nearly 10,000 stocks spanning both the U.S. and international markets. While it’s weighted toward larger companies — with familiar U.S. blue chips still ranking among its top holdings — its global reach ensures exposure to a much broader list of stocks. Roughly 60% of the portfolio is in U.S. equities, with Japan and the U.K. also representing meaningful portions. For long-term investors who want to participate in the global equity markets, VT offers a convenient one-stop solution.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Assets: $136 billion Expense ratio: 0.03%

BND provides broad exposure to the bond market, offering an important counterbalance to equities. After interest rates surged in 2022 and 2023 to their highest levels since 2000, the Federal Reserve began loosening monetary policy with the first in a series of rate cuts in September 2024. Even so, BND continues to yield more than 4%, providing moderate income without the volatility of stocks. For long-term investors seeking a more stable, income-generating asset class, this ETF delivers both diversification and consistency.

iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Assets: $60 billion Expense ratio: 0.25%

Gold has significantly outperformed both stocks and bonds in 2025, thanks to its low-risk appeal and perception as an inflation hedge. While this year may be an outlier, gold has long been considered a store of value — sought after in both good times and bad. IAU is one of the largest and most affordable ETFs offering direct exposure to physical gold, rather than to gold mining companies or related sectors. For investors looking to hedge risk and diversify across asset classes, IAU is a worthy long-term holding.

[Read: 7 Best Data Center Stocks, ETFs and REITs to Buy Now]

More from U.S. News

10 Best Growth Stocks to Buy for 2025

8 New and Upcoming IPOs in 2025

2025’s 10 Best-Performing Stocks

7 Best Long-Term ETFs to Buy and Hold originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 10/02/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.