10 of the Best Stocks to Buy for 2025

After back-to-back years of 20%-plus gains in 2023 and 2024, the S&P 500 is up another 11.4% so far in 2025. The S&P 500’s forward earnings multiple of 22.8 is also well above its 10-year average of 18.6, raising concerns about potentially bloated stock prices.

In other words, stock selection may be important for investors throughout the remainder of 2025. The 10 best stocks to buy included below are all recommended by Argus analysts and have a Thomson Reuters consensus rating of “positive,” an Argus A6 quantitative rating of “buy” and a Market Edge rating of “long.”

Here are 10 of the top stocks to buy right now:

Stock Implied upside/downside from Oct. 10 close W. R. Berkley Corp. (ticker: WRB) -4.7% NetApp Inc. (NTAP) 14.1% Chubb Ltd. (CB) 8.8% Exelon Corp. (EXC) 2.0% JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 5.7% General Motors Co. (GM) 8.4% FedEx Corp. (FDX) 11.3% HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) 3.6% Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) -6.4% Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) 0.4%

W. R. Berkley Corp. (WRB)

W. R. Berkley is a Connecticut-based insurance company that underwrites a range of commercial insurance and reinsurance products around the world. Analyst Kevin Heal says sticky price hikes and elevated demand for property and casualty insurance will be bullish catalysts for W. R. Berkley heading into 2026. Heal says higher intermediate and long-term interest rates will benefit Berkley’s fixed-income portfolio as new insurance premiums and maturing bonds are invested at higher rates. Finally, premium hikes have outpaced claims, suggesting the company’s combined ratio will continue to climb. Argus has a “buy” rating and $74 price target for WRB stock, which closed at $77.65 on Oct. 10.

NetApp Inc. (NTAP)

NetApp provides storage hardware, software and services to a wide range of enterprise customers. Analyst Jim Kelleher says NetApp has plenty of positive business momentum, reporting record operating profit, gross profit, earnings per share and operating margin in fiscal 2025. Kelleher says these results were particularly impressive given growing macroeconomic uncertainty and an uneven demand environment. NetApp management remains confident the company can achieve its long-term financial goals as it aims to focus on cloud services and capitalize on enterprise artificial intelligence demand. Argos has a “buy” rating and $130 price target for NTAP stock, which closed at $113.94 on Oct. 10.

Chubb Ltd. (CB)

Chubb is a property and casualty insurance company that provides commercial insurance and reinsurance. The company also underwrites life and health insurance and has a high-end personal lines insurance franchise. Heal says Chubb has an experienced management team, a strong international brand and a healthy balance sheet. The company has reported impressive underwriting results in 2025, as well as solid core operating earnings. Heal anticipates Chubb will continue to benefit from strong retention rates and rising premiums in both the U.S. and international markets. Argus has a “buy” rating and $308 price target for CB stock, which closed at $283.01 on Oct. 10.

Exelon Corp. (EXC)

Exelon is a U.S. electric and gas utility company that operates in key metro areas such as Philadelphia, Chicago and Baltimore. Analyst Marie Ferguson says she is bullish on Exelon’s decision to spin off its competitive energy business and become a pure-play transmission utility. Ferguson says the new Exelon is positioned to control costs and benefit from moderate wholesale energy prices. She says Exelon management’s projections of 5% to 7% annual earnings growth from utilities is achievable, and the company’s 5% dividend growth is appealing for income investors. Argus has a “buy” rating and $48 price target for EXC stock, which closed at $47.07 on Oct. 10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase is one of the world’s largest banks and financial services companies with nearly $4 trillion in assets. In 2023, JPMorgan acquired First Republic Bank after it failed during a regional banking crisis and was seized by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC. Analyst Stephen Biggar says the First Republic deal provided JPMorgan with a large infusion of healthy deposits and loans, and it also helped the bank expand its high-net-worth franchise. Biggar says JPMorgan is his top stock pick among large U.S. banks. Argus has a “buy” rating and $318 price target for JPM stock, which closed at $300.89 on Oct. 10.

General Motors Co. (GM)

General Motors is the largest U.S. manufacturer of cars and trucks. In 2024, GM announced it is shifting its autonomous vehicle technology focus from robotaxis to personal vehicles, a move that could lead to significant cost reductions and create opportunities for additional capital returns. Analyst Bill Selesky says GM has dealt with economic uncertainties, government policy changes and tariff challenges throughout 2025. However, he says the company has navigated the difficult environment and is poised to emerge a stronger company and a great bet for long-term investors. Argus has a “buy” rating and $60 price target for GM stock, which closed at $55.35 on Oct. 10.

FedEx Corp. (FDX)

FedEx is a leading air freight and logistics company that has been a major beneficiary from growth in e-commerce sales. Analyst Kristina Ruggeri says FedEx has enjoyed tailwinds from growth in consumer spending and a shift in the retail sector to online sales. However, soft industrial demand and competitive pricing have pressured FedEx’s margins. Ruggeri says lower interest rates will fuel demand growth heading into 2026, and FedEx’s domestic business and asset utilization technology should provide significant protection from tariffs. She is also bullish on FedEx’s premium services. Argus has a “buy” rating and $250 price target for FDX stock, which closed at $224.63 on Oct. 10.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA)

HCA Healthcare is one of the largest for-profit health care facilities companies. HCA operates 190 hospitals and 2,400 ambulatory sites of care in the U.S. and U.K. Analyst David Toung says HCA is investing heavily in growing its emergency services, cardiovascular procedures, outpatient surgeries and other high-acuity services offerings. Toung says an aging U.S. population will support demand for HCA’s services over the long term, and the company’s ability to generate profitable growth so far in 2025 has increased his conviction in the stock. Argus has a “buy” rating and $430 price target for HCA stock, which closed at $415.14 on Oct. 10.

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Caterpillar is one of the world’s largest producers of construction and mining equipment. Ruggeri says Caterpillar has an experienced management team and a strong balance sheet, which make it one of the best-positioned stocks to outperform during periods of slowing global growth and high inflation. Despite negative sales growth in 2024, Caterpillar reported record adjusted EPS and expanding operating margins. Ruggeri says Caterpillar’s management is confident the company can hit its 2025 targets for operating margin, revenue and cash flow, even after factoring in negative tariff impacts. Argus has a “buy” rating and $460 price target for CAT stock, which closed at $491.30 on Oct. 10.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK)

Bank of New York Mellon is a trust bank, which involves managing cash for large investment funds, providing day-to-day funding for large corporations and serving as a fixed-income clearing firm. The bank generates much of its income from transaction fees. Biggar says Mellon’s new commercial model is driving higher organic growth, more multi-product relationships and accelerated product innovation. He anticipates Mellon’s positive operating leverage will continue. Biggar says the bank’s Pershing business, which involves clearing, custody and advisory services, will be a key growth driver. Argus has a “buy” rating and $105 price target for BK stock, which closed at $104.54 on Oct. 10.

Update 10/13/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.