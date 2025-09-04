Zumiez: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) — LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) — Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) on Thursday reported a loss of $1 million in…

LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) — LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) — Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) on Thursday reported a loss of $1 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lynnwood, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 11 cents per share.

The clothing retailer posted revenue of $214.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $210.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Zumiez said it expects revenue in the range of $232 million to $237 million.

