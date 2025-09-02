Zscaler: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Zscaler Inc. (ZS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $17.6…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Zscaler Inc. (ZS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $17.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 89 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 80 cents per share.

The cloud-based information security provider posted revenue of $719.2 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Fifteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $706.2 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $41.5 million, or 27 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.67 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Zscaler expects its per-share earnings to range from 85 cents to 86 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $772 million to $774 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Zscaler expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.64 to $3.68 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.28 billion.

