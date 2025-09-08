Yext: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Yext Inc. (YEXT) on Monday reported net income of $26.8 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Yext Inc. (YEXT) on Monday reported net income of $26.8 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The software developer posted revenue of $113.1 million in the period.

