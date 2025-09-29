NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1366 1.1228 Cheddar…

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1366 1.1228 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 163.75 162.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.5770 3.5454 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.8836 3.8315 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.3250 1.6250 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 12.95 12.80 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 100.62 100.77 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1887 1.1646 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 418.00 418.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.9300 3.8900 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7300 3.6900 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 305.40 291.10 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.7100 9.7200 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 6.8050 6.6775

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4978 0.4949

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.7000 4.7155

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6428 0.6490

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

