Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

September 29, 2025, 4:41 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1366 1.1228
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 163.75 162.50
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.5770 3.5454
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.8836 3.8315
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.3250 1.6250
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 12.95 12.80
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 100.62 100.77
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1887 1.1646
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 418.00 418.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.9300 3.8900
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7300 3.6900
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 305.40 291.10
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.7100 9.7200
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 6.8050 6.6775

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4978 0.4949

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.7000 4.7155

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6428 0.6490

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

