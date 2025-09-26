NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1366 1.1366 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1366 1.1366 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 164.00 163.75 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.3895 3.5770 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.6790 3.8836 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.3250 2.3250 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 12.90 12.95 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 101.63 100.62 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1861 1.1887 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 418.00 418.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.9200 3.9300 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.6875 3.7300 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 305.40 305.40 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.6800 9.7100 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 6.6775 6.8050

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4978 0.4978

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.7525 4.7000

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6417 0.6428

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.