NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.1366
|1.1366
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|163.00
|164.00
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.5052
|3.3895
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.7963
|3.6790
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|2.3250
|2.3250
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|13.20
|12.90
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|101.87
|101.63
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.2672
|1.1861
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|418.00
|418.00
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|3.9400
|3.9200
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.6850
|3.6875
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|305.40
|305.40
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|9.7100
|9.6800
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|6.8275
|6.6775
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4978
|0.4978
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.5845
|4.7525
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6464
|0.6417
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|79.000
|79.000
