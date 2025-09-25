Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Wholesale Cash Prices

Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

September 25, 2025, 4:43 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1366 1.1366
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 163.00 164.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.5052 3.3895
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.7963 3.6790
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.3250 2.3250
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 13.20 12.90
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 101.87 101.63
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.2672 1.1861
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 418.00 418.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.9400 3.9200
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.6850 3.6875
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 305.40 305.40
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.7100 9.6800
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 6.8275 6.6775

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4978 0.4978

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.5845 4.7525

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6464 0.6417

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up