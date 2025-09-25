NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1366 1.1366 Cheddar…

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1366 1.1366 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 163.00 164.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.5052 3.3895 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.7963 3.6790 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.3250 2.3250 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 13.20 12.90 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 101.87 101.63 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.2672 1.1861 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 418.00 418.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.9400 3.9200 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.6850 3.6875 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 305.40 305.40 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.7100 9.6800 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 6.8275 6.6775

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4978 0.4978

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.5845 4.7525

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6464 0.6417

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

