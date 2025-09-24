NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1366 1.1366 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1366 1.1366 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 161.00 163.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.4949 3.5052 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.7830 3.7963 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.3250 2.3250 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 13.00 13.20 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 98.24 101.87 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1713 1.2672 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 394.25 418.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.8600 3.9400 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7000 3.6850 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 305.40 305.40 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.6900 9.7100 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 6.7900 6.8275

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4978 0.4978

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.5730 4.5845

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6422 0.6464

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.