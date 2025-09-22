NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1693 1.1366 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1693 1.1366 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 168.25 165.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.7667 3.8144 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.0599 4.1052 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.4950 2.3250 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 13.15 13.10 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 101.13 101.47 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1718 1.1637 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 394.25 394.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.9100 3.9200 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7650 3.7625 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 313.30 305.40 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.9500 9.8300 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 6.8675 6.8000

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5232 0.4978

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.5410 4.5690

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6490 0.6429

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.000 78.000

