Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1693 1.1693 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 168.50 168.25 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 4.1037 3.7667 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.3958 4.0599 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.4950 2.4950 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 13.50 13.15 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 102.36 101.13 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1733 1.1718 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 394.25 394.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.9400 3.9100 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7600 3.7650 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 313.30 313.30 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.0300 9.9500 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 6.9900 6.8675

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5232 0.5232

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.5710 4.5410

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6525 0.6490

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.000 78.000

