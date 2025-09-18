NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1693 1.1693 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.1693
|1.1693
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|162.75
|168.50
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|4.1847
|4.1037
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|4.4824
|4.3958
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|2.4950
|2.4950
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|13.65
|13.50
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|102.23
|102.36
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.2961
|1.1733
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|394.25
|394.25
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|3.9700
|3.9400
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.7400
|3.7600
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|313.30
|313.30
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|10.0900
|10.0300
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|6.8900
|6.9900
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.5232
|0.5232
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.6330
|4.5710
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6514
|0.6525
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|78.000
|78.000
