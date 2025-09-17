NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1693 1.1693 Cheddar…

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1693 1.1693 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 161.75 162.75 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.9909 4.1847 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.2870 4.4824 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.4950 2.4950 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 13.20 13.65 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 100.92 102.23 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1956 1.2961 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 417.50 394.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.8800 3.9700 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7325 3.7400 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 313.30 313.30 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.0100 10.0900 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 6.8175 6.8900

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5232 0.5232

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.6555 4.6330

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6417 0.6514

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.000 78.000

