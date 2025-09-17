Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

September 17, 2025, 4:41 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1693 1.1693
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 161.75 162.75
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.9909 4.1847
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.2870 4.4824
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.4950 2.4950
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 13.20 13.65
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 100.92 102.23
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1956 1.2961
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 417.50 394.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.8800 3.9700
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7325 3.7400
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 313.30 313.30
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.0100 10.0900
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 6.8175 6.8900

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5232 0.5232

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.6555 4.6330

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6417 0.6514

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.000 78.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Latest News
