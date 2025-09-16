NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1693 1.1693 Cheddar…

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1693 1.1693 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 161.50 161.75 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.8620 3.9909 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.1378 4.2870 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.4950 2.4950 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.00 13.20 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 102.26 100.92 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.2099 1.1956 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 417.50 417.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.9000 3.8800 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7475 3.7325 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 313.30 313.30 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.0500 10.0100 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 6.5925 6.8175

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5232 0.5232

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.5885 4.6555

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6394 0.6417

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.000 78.000

