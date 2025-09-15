NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1860 1.1693 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1860 1.1693 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 162.00 161.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.8736 3.8620 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.1502 4.1378 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.4950 2.4950 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.10 14.00 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 102.33 102.26 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.2001 1.2099 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 417.50 417.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.8400 3.9000 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7300 3.7475 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 294.40 313.30 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.9300 10.0500 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 6.9150 6.5925

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5273 0.5232

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.5905 4.5885

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6412 0.6394

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.000 78.000

