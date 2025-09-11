NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1860 1.1860 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1860 1.1860 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 166.50 167.25 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.8533 3.8316 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.1294 4.1094 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.4950 2.4950 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.05 14.00 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 100.96 101.35 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1848 1.1961 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 417.50 417.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.8500 3.8200 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7625 3.7300 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 294.40 294.40 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.9000 9.8500 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 6.4650 6.5450

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5273 0.5273

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.5010 4.5500

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6340 0.6431

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.000 78.000

