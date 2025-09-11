Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

September 11, 2025, 4:43 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1860 1.1860
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 166.50 167.25
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.8533 3.8316
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.1294 4.1094
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.4950 2.4950
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.05 14.00
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 100.96 101.35
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1848 1.1961
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 417.50 417.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.8500 3.8200
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7625 3.7300
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 294.40 294.40
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.9000 9.8500
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 6.4650 6.5450

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5273 0.5273

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.5010 4.5500

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6340 0.6431

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.000 78.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

