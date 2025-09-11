NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1860 1.1860 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.1860
|1.1860
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|166.50
|167.25
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.8533
|3.8316
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|4.1294
|4.1094
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|2.4950
|2.4950
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|14.05
|14.00
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|100.96
|101.35
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.1848
|1.1961
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|417.50
|417.50
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|3.8500
|3.8200
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.7625
|3.7300
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|294.40
|294.40
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|9.9000
|9.8500
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|6.4650
|6.5450
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.5273
|0.5273
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.5010
|4.5500
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6340
|0.6431
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|78.000
|78.000
