NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1860 1.1860 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1860 1.1860 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 169.50 166.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.7454 3.8533 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.0215 4.1294 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.4950 2.4950 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.20 14.05 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 100.73 100.96 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1906 1.1848 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt n.a. 417.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.8700 3.8500 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7350 3.7625 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 294.40 294.40 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.9200 9.9000 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 6.4925 6.4650

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5273 0.5273

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.4905 4.5010

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6332 0.6340

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.000 78.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.