NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1860 1.1860 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 169.00 169.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.7447 3.7447 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.0251 4.0251 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.4950 2.4950 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.20 14.20 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 88.63 100.73 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1576 1.1906 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt n.a. n.a.

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.8400 3.8700 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7400 3.7350 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 294.40 294.40 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.8600 9.9200 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 6.4600 6.4925

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5273 0.5273

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.4825 4.4905

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6314 0.6332

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.000 78.000

