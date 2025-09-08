NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1783 1.1860 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1783 1.1860 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 173.00 169.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.7443 3.7447 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.0315 4.0251 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.4950 2.4950 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.20 14.20 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 101.72 88.63 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.2101 1.1576 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt n.a. n.a.

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.8500 3.8400 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7375 3.7400 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 298.80 294.40 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.9300 9.8600 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 6.5275 6.4600

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5325 0.5273

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.4880 4.4825

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6344 0.6314

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.000 78.000

