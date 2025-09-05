NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1783 1.1783 Cheddar…

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1783 1.1783 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 176.50 173.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.7236 3.7443 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.0129 4.0315 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.4950 2.4950 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.50 14.20 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 96.29 101.72 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1669 1.2101 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt n.a. n.a.

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.8300 3.8500 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7775 3.7375 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 298.80 298.80 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.9100 9.9300 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 6.5300 6.5275

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5325 0.5325

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.5585 4.4880

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6348 0.6344

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.000 78.000

