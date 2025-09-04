Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

September 4, 2025, 4:41 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1783 1.1783
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 176.50 176.50
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.8622 3.7236
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.1489 4.0129
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.4950 2.4950
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt n.a. 14.50
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 99.91 96.29
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1843 1.1669
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt n.a. n.a.

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.8300 3.8300
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.8050 3.7775
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 298.80 298.80
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.0600 9.9100
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 6.7425 6.5300

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5325 0.5325

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.5695 4.5585

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6332 0.6348

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.000 78.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

