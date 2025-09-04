NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1783 1.1783 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.1783
|1.1783
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|176.50
|176.50
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.8622
|3.7236
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|4.1489
|4.0129
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|2.4950
|2.4950
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|n.a.
|14.50
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|99.91
|96.29
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.1843
|1.1669
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|n.a.
|n.a.
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|3.8300
|3.8300
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.8050
|3.7775
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|298.80
|298.80
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|10.0600
|9.9100
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|6.7425
|6.5300
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.5325
|0.5325
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.5695
|4.5585
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6332
|0.6348
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|78.000
|78.000
