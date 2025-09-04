NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1783 1.1783 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1783 1.1783 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 176.50 176.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.8622 3.7236 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.1489 4.0129 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.4950 2.4950 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt n.a. 14.50 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 99.91 96.29 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1843 1.1669 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt n.a. n.a.

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.8300 3.8300 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.8050 3.7775 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 298.80 298.80 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.0600 9.9100 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 6.7425 6.5300

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5325 0.5325

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.5695 4.5585

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6332 0.6348

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.000 78.000

