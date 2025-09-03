NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. Closed 1.1783 Cheddar…

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. Closed 1.1783 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. Closed 176.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.8701 3.8622 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.1579 4.1489 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen Closed 2.4950 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt Closed n.a. Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt Closed 99.91 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb Closed 1.1843 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt Closed n.a.

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu Closed 3.8300 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. Closed 3.8050 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% Closed 298.80 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu Closed 10.0600 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. Closed 6.7425

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. Closed n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. Closed 0.5325

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.5185 4.5695

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb Closed 0.6332

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.000 78.000

