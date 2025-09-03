Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

September 3, 2025, 4:43 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. Closed 1.1783
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. Closed 176.50
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.8701 3.8622
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.1579 4.1489
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen Closed 2.4950
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt Closed n.a.
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt Closed 99.91
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb Closed 1.1843
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt Closed n.a.

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu Closed 3.8300
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. Closed 3.8050
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% Closed 298.80
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu Closed 10.0600
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. Closed 6.7425

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. Closed n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. Closed 0.5325

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.5185 4.5695

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb Closed 0.6332

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.000 78.000

