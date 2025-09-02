NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1898 1.1783 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.1898
|1.1783
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|177.50
|177.50
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.8884
|3.8042
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|4.2406
|4.1501
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|2.4950
|2.4950
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|14.55
|14.70
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|100.07
|101.47
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.1668
|1.1617
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|433.50
|433.50
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|3.6800
|3.8000
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.5625
|3.6350
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|301.80
|298.80
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|10.2000
|10.2700
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|6.8475
|6.8500
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.5527
|0.5325
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.4635
|4.5185
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6479
|0.6396
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|78.000
|78.000
