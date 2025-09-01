Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

September 1, 2025, 4:44 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1898 1.1783
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 177.50 177.50
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.8884 3.8042
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.2406 4.1501
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.4950 2.4950
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.55 14.70
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 100.07 101.47
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1668 1.1617
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 433.50 433.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.6800 3.8000
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.5625 3.6350
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 301.80 298.80
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.2000 10.2700
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 6.8475 6.8500

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5527 0.5325

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.4635 4.5185

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6479 0.6396

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.000 78.000

